Man found guilty of murder during 2017 robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus man was found guilty of murder Friday in connection with the robbery and death of Taelor Taylor in 2017, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced.

Trenton M. Williams, 28, was found guilty on all 18 charges he was indicted on in 2018:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder
  • Four counts of murder
  • Two counts of aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of aggravated burglary
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • Six counts of having weapons while under disability

All six counts except having weapons while under disability include three-year firearm specifications, according to Heck.

On Nov. 28, 2017, police got a report of a deceased body, later identified as Taylo, on the porch of his North Trenton Street home in Dayton. Surveillance video showed multiple people, including Williams, going to the home and robbing the victim before fatally shooting him.

Williams will be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 pm.

