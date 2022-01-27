DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found guilty of all charges relating to the death of two people in 2019.

Larry Rodgers was found guilty of all charges relating to the deaths of 20-year-old Kyla Hayton and 28-year-old Todd Burkhart.

In November 2019, Dayton Police said Hayton was found dead in a home on the 900 block of Stewart Street in Dayton. Hayton’s boyfriend, Burkhart, was also found dead in the same house a few days earlier.

Hayton’s body was found with the help of cadaver dogs, and Lt. Hall said she had been dead for at least a few days.

Police said Burkhart had died a few days earlier from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodgers was taken into custody and police considered him the sole person of interest in connection to the case. Court records said that Rodgers lived around the block from where the bodies were found.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Rodgers was found to be guilty of all charges in relation to the homicides of Hayton and Burkhart, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. He will be sentenced on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.