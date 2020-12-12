Man found dead outside bar in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a bar in Dayton Friday night.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was found shot laying outside a tavern on the 1100 block of Leo Street just before 11:30 p.m.
The Montgomery County Coroner was called and the man was declared dead at the scene.
Police said they have no known suspects at this time and detectives are investigating.
2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
