Man found dead outside bar in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a bar in Dayton Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was found shot laying outside a tavern on the 1100 block of Leo Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they have no known suspects at this time and detectives are investigating.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS