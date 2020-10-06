Man found dead on Dayton sidewalk identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man’s body was found around 8:30 a.m. on Harold Drive near Stanford Place. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The found dead on a sidewalk by Dayton sanitation workers Monday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 46-year-old Todd Gomez died following an incident in the 3600 block of Stanford Place. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Gomez’s body was found around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Harold Drive near Stanford Place. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the body found was bloody.

Police said Monday afternoon they believe the man was shot and that a homicide investigation is underway. Lieutenant Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said it is “very early” in the investigation and police are working to learn more. Hall said a lot of evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The case is still being investigated by the Dayton Police Department.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS