Man found dead on Dayton sidewalk identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The found dead on a sidewalk by Dayton sanitation workers Monday has been identified.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 46-year-old Todd Gomez died following an incident in the 3600 block of Stanford Place. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Gomez’s body was found around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Harold Drive near Stanford Place. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the body found was bloody.
Police said Monday afternoon they believe the man was shot and that a homicide investigation is underway. Lieutenant Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said it is “very early” in the investigation and police are working to learn more. Hall said a lot of evidence of gunfire at the scene.
The case is still being investigated by the Dayton Police Department.
