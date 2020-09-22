Man found dead in motor home after Valley Street fire identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man found dead in a trailer after a fire on Valley Street has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 58-year-old Robert Clark was found inside a motor home after it caught fire behind a house in the 1800 block of Valley Street on August 31. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, according to the Montgomery County Coroner.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said on August 31 a motor home behind a vacant house caught fire around 3:48 a.m. Once the fire was extinguished a body was discovered.

Eddy Barnhill said he’s a friend of Clark. He said he sold the camper to Clark just a few months ago. “He was going to drive it to Florida and move down there. He was just saving his money, was trying to save up some money before he left,” said Barnhill.

The death remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department and the Dayton Fire Department.