Man found dead in Dayton yard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found dead in a Dayton yard Friday morning.
Police tell 2 NEWS an altercation happened at a home near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Redfern Avenue just before 7 am Friday. Police released little detail about the incident but said there was a shooting in the area and man was found dead in the yard of a home.
Police have Manhattan Avenue closed with crime scene tape and several police officers are on the scene.
2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.