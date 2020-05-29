Man found dead in Dayton yard

A body was found in a yard on Manhattan Avenue Friday, May 29. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found dead in a Dayton yard Friday morning.

Police tell 2 NEWS an altercation happened at a home near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Redfern Avenue just before 7 am Friday. Police released little detail about the incident but said there was a shooting in the area and man was found dead in the yard of a home.

Police have Manhattan Avenue closed with crime scene tape and several police officers are on the scene.

