Man found dead in Dayton home ruled homicide

(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man that was found dead in a home in Dayton Monday has been identified and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Jerry M. Combs, 85, was found by his neighbor in his home on S. Sperling Ave. in Dayton Monday morning. According to authorities, there was blood on the wall and homicide detectives were called out.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed that the Combs died by multiple sharp-force injuries.

Dayton Police are investigating the circumstances around Combs’ death.

