Child found dead in Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police found a child dead in an apartment on North James H. McGee Boulevard Tuesday afternoon after.

Authorities were responding to a request that they perform a wellness check, where the caller said “[she] has not been seen from in several days and now a strange smell is coming from the apartment.”

Dayton Police released a statement saying that the Dayton Fire Department were sent with officers to aid in entering the apartment. Inside the apartment was a child who was believed to have been dead for some time.

Detectives from both the Dayton Police Department Special Victims Unit and the Homicide Unit were then dispatched to the scene to begin an investigation.

Police say that the child’s mother was located with the assistance of several citizens and was transported to the Safety Building where she was interviewed in reference to her child’s death.

The mother was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder after her interview with police. Detectives also confirmed the safety of the suspect’s other children, none of which live with her.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will conduct an examination to determine the child’s medical cause of death

