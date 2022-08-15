DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was found dead in Harrison Township Monday morning.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a driver near the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Beaulieu Court called dispatch at about 7:23 a.m. saying he saw a man lying in front of a vacant home. The man was not moving.

When medics arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person had died, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No cause of death has been released at this time.

The roads are currently blocked while authorities investigate this incident.