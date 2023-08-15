DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the water at Eastwood MetroPark Monday evening.

According to authorities, visitors to the park noticed a body in the water and called the authorities just after 5 p.m. Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and members of the Dayton Fire Department’s Search and Rescue Team recovered the body.

The Montgomery County Coroner was also called to the scene.

The body was later identified as 24-year-old Jalen Shaw. While no cause of death has been determined, authorities say they do not suspect foul play.