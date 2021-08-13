Man flown to hospital after crashing into semi in Darke County

SEVEN MILE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to a two vehicle crash with injuries early Friday morning.

Deputies arrived shortly after 6:51 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 503 where a semi and a vehicle had crashed.

The initial investigation found that a Honda Civic failed to stop at a stop sign on SR 503 and crashed into the right side of a Kenworth tractor trailer driving north U.S. Route 127. The Civic traveled off the right side of the road and came to stop in a ditch.

The driver of the Civic was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Med-Flight in unknown condition. The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

