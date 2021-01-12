Man flees scene after driving vehicle into house on Germantown Street

A man fled the scene after driving his car into a house on Germantown Street. (WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car drove into a house on Germantown Street, damaging the front porch and nearly driving into another property Monday evening.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the driver got out of the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot down Oldfield Avenue.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.