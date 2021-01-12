Man flees scene after driving vehicle into house on Germantown Street

A man fled the scene after driving his car into a house on Germantown Street. (WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car drove into a house on Germantown Street, damaging the front porch and nearly driving into another property Monday evening.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the driver got out of the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot down Oldfield Avenue.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

