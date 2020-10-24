Man flees after robbing gas station with machete in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Circle K early Saturday morning.

The robbery happened on the 700 block of Shroyer Road just before 1 a.m. Montgomery Regional Dispatch says the man was wielding a machete and fled the scene on foot. Crew searched the surrounding area, but no further information was given.

Police are working to find and identify the suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.