KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking residents to help identify a suspect after he was caught robbing a home on video.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police, the man in the video is a suspect in a burglary that happened on Roslyn Avenue at approximately 4:15 pm on Friday, January 28. You can watch the video here.

A ring camera on the home shows a suspect in tan overalls and a black hoodie loading items into a light-colored pickup truck. He then drives away as someone pulls into the driveway.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle shown is asked to call Detective Kowalski at 937-296-2572.