Man fatally shot by trooper served two days in jail before incident

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who was fatally shot by an Ohio Highway State Patrol trooper in Trotwood early Monday morning had just been released from jail, according to the executive director of the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Scott Springhetti confirmed that Joseph Kiser, 21, served two days in the jail for a Madison County traffic case. He was released from the jail on Sunday.

According to authorities, Kiser led OSP on a chase early Monday at around 1 am before stopping in the middle of S.R. 49. Kiser allegedly stepped out of the vehicle and showed a gun before a trooper fatally shot him with a rifle.

OSP and Trotwood Police performed first aid on Kiser until medics arrived, although Kiser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper involved in the incident has been put on administrative leave, per department policy. He has been with OSP for two years and seven months.

