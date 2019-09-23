Man dies after falling from construction site in Sugarcreek Township

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died after falling at a construction site in Sugarcreek Township Monday morning, according to Sugarcreek Township Police.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 am at the Redwood Apartments off Center Point Drive in Sugarcreek Township.

Several crews are on scene investigating what exactly happened. The Greene County Coroner was called to the scene of the accident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

