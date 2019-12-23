Man faces murder charges in deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 24-year-old man faces murder charges for a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

On November 28, 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane was with his infant child and another man in front of a home on Kenwood Avenue in Dayton.

D’Maughn Davion Stolings Moore drove past the home and fired multiple shots from his vehicle, striking both men and killing Blane.

The other man, who is a valid CCW permit holder, fired back at Moore but did not strike him.

Moore lost control of his car and crashed it before running away.

Further investigation identified Moore as the shooter. He was taken into custody on December 16, 2019, when he was in court on an unrelated case.

He was indicted Monday on:

Two counts of murder

Five counts of felonious assault

Three counts of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

The murder and felonious assault counts include 3-year and 5-year firearm specifications because Moore fired his weapon from a moving vehicle.

The discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises counts include a 3-year firearm specification.

Moore is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 8:30 am.

