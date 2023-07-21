DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested in Butler County after a search warrant uncovered more than 100 grams of methamphetamines and other drugs.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s office, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce searched an apartment in the 600 block of College Avenue in Oxford. Authorities found 106 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of fentanyl and $1,364 in cash.

Dustin Briscoe, 35, was arrested and now faces two felony charges: Possession of Drugs and Trafficking in Drugs. He is currently being held in the Butler County Jail. He also faces similar charges in Hamilton County.