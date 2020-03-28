Man faces charges of rape, kidnapping for alleged assault in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man faces several charges after police say he assaulted a woman in Sidney on Wednesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on March 25, Sidney Police responded to the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue for reports of a female needing assistance following an assault. First responders at the scene learned that a 28-year-old woman had been physically and sexually assaulted while walking in Roadside Park.

The victim reported that as she was walking, a male subject grabbed her from behind and used a taser-type of device on her before leading her to a secluded area and threatening her with a gun. She says after the assault, she was thrown into the river and left with her cellphone.

She got out of the water and met up with a resident walking their dog in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue. From there, police were called and the woman was treated at Wilson Hospital. She has since been released.

During the investigation, clothing belonging to the victim and a taser believed to be used by the assailant was found in Roadside Park. Residents in the neighborhood were able to help detectives locate the woman’s cellphone in the parking lot of Brown Park, located at 100 East Clay Street.

Residential cameras captured footage of a driver who tossed the cellphone out of their vehicle window. A license plate was obtained, leading to the identity of the suspect.

A warrant for rape and kidnapping were filed against 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Taylor. He was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop on SR-47 and Vandemark Road, and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Thursday afternoon, Sidney detectives and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home, collecting a hand gun and miscellaneous clothing items.

Citizens with any information on the incident are asked to call Sidney Police at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.