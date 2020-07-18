Man escapes after being attacked in Union City

UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to East Main Street in Union City on reports of a man who was shot at and struck with a baseball bat Friday.

Deputies were told by the victim that the incident took place at the 7000 block of South Stateline Road. The victim had gone to a residence where he was met by two people. One shot at him and both ordered him into the garage.

Once in the garage the victim said the person who shot at him picked up a baseball bat and hit him in the arm with it, breaking a bone.

The victim was able to escape and two people were arrested.

