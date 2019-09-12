Man ejected in motorcycle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was ejected in a motorcycle crash in Darke County Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Hollansburg-Richmond Road, near Tillson Road.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a 69-year-old man from Greenville was riding his motorcycle, going north on Hollansburg-Richmond Road.

Deputies say the motorcycle ran off the road going around a curve and crashed in a yard. The man riding the motorcycle was ejected in the crash.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a helmet.

Crews initially called for a Medflight helicopter to transport the man to a hospital, but that call was canceled by medics at the scene.

Medics treated the man and transported him to Wayne ER. The man reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Tri-Village Rescue and Hollansburg Fire assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

