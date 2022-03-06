DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was ejected from his motorcycle following a crash in Darke County on Saturday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Darke County Deputies, Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire and Careflight responded to the 3800 block of State Route 47 on Saturday, March 5 at 5:15 p.m.

DCSO said preliminary investigation revealed that a blue 2018 Harly Davidson Ultra driven by a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound on S.R. 47 near Detling Road. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road on a curve and came to rest in a ditch.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle said the DCSO.

According to the DCSO, the man was treated at the scene and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight.

The DCSO said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the DCSO.