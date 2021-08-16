Man ejected from car, seriously injured in Auglaize County crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is seriously injured after a crash on U.S. Route 33 in Auglaize County Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:42 p.m. on U.S. Route 33 near Kettlersville Road in Moulton Township.

A preliminary investigation showed that a truck driven by Jeremy Bogart, 29, of Lima, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 when he drove off the right side of the road. Bogart then drove across the eastbound lanes, off the left side of the road, struck the median and overturned.

OSHP said Bogart was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by Wapakoneta Rescue to Joint Township Hospital and then flown by Life Flight to St. Rita’s Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OSHP said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

