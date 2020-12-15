Man drove himself to hospital after being hit by truck in Clayton

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit by a truck that failed to yield on West National Road in Clayton Monday night.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. at Hoke Road and West National Road. The victim told 2 NEWS that he was crossing the street when he was struck.

At the time of this writing, the man was taking himself to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

