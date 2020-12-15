VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit by a truck that failed to yield on West National Road in Clayton Monday night.
The accident took place around 7 p.m. at Hoke Road and West National Road. The victim told 2 NEWS that he was crossing the street when he was struck.
At the time of this writing, the man was taking himself to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man drove himself to hospital after being hit by truck in Clayton
- Michigan congressman quits Republican Party over bid to overturn election
- Participant in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial shares his experience
- Mercy Health prepares for vaccine arrival
- Experts urge local agencies, businesses to implement cybersecurity safeguards