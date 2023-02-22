DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton after a man was dropped off at the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The man said the shooting happened somewhere in Dayton and that a car was left at Little Richmond Road and State Route 49.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Homicide detectives and the coroner were called to the scene where the car was found, reported dispatch.

