Man, dog rescued from Philadelphia Drive fire

Local News

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire on Philadelphia Drive early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at 3:24 a.m. and upon arrival they saw an adult man and his dog on the roof of his home. Smoke and flames were emanating from the back of the house. 

With assistance from the Harrison Township Fire Department, the man and his dog were safely removed from the roof.  The man was then transported to the hospital for minor burns. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. 

