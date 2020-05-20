HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire on Philadelphia Drive early Wednesday morning.
Deputies were dispatched at 3:24 a.m. and upon arrival they saw an adult man and his dog on the roof of his home. Smoke and flames were emanating from the back of the house.
With assistance from the Harrison Township Fire Department, the man and his dog were safely removed from the roof. The man was then transported to the hospital for minor burns.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man, dog rescued from Philadelphia Drive fire
- Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears
- Team behind popular ‘S-Town’ podcast settles lawsuit with estate of central figure John B. McLemore
- Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
- Healthcare furloughs: Why now?