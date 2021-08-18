Man, dog rescued from Kettering house fire on Roanoke Avenue

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man and a dog were rescued from a Kettering house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Kettering fire crews were sent to a house fire on Roanoke Avenue around 2 p.m. First responders said that only the man was home when the fire started, but they managed to rescue a dog from inside as well.

The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The dog rescued from the home is was fine.

Kettering fire officials said that the house was a loss and that they will not be able to stay there.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Kettering Fire Department.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

