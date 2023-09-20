KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is displaced after a house fire in Kettering overnight.

According to Battalion Chief Jim Lokai with the Kettering Fire Department, crews responded to a home on Green Springs Drive and found heavy smoke and fire throughout most of the house and through the roof.

A man had already made it out of the house when crews arrived. He reportedly suffered smoke inhalation but chose not to go to the hospital and stayed with family instead.

Lokai could not confirm whether or not the home had working smoke detectors but said, “Make sure you have working smoke detectors because they do save lives.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.