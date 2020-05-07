Closings
Man displaced after house fire in Xenia

Xenia house fire 5-6

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia home was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

Xenia Fire officials tell 2 NEWS that the fire started in the garage of the home in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Drive and spread to the attic of the residence.

An elderly man was inside at the time but was able to make it outside safely and did not suffer from any injuries.

Firefighters were able to quickly arrive at the scene and get the flames under control, but the home is not livable due to the damage it sustained. The American Red Cross is helping the man find a place to stay.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

