DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say.

According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. Authorities say a chase reportedly involving the suspect, Cory Harbarger, happened before the fiery crash.

Harbarger has already been formally charged with numerous charges in the case and police say more charges could be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Huber Heights Police did not provide any additional details about anyone else’s condition that was in the crash.