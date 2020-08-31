Man dies following crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died following a crash in Dayton on Friday.

The crash report obtained by 2 NEWS indicates that a driver was traveling north on South Kilmer Street at an unknown speed in the only lane of travel around 10:10 p.m. on August 28 and failed to stop at West Third Street. As a result, the driver collided with another car traveling in the second lane from the north curb.

After the crash, the second car struck two DP&L poles then rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest. The driver of that vehicle was killed. The Coroner’s Office identifies him as 74-year-old Ronald Black.

Dayton Police continue to investigate the crash.

