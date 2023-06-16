DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Warren County on Friday morning.

Martin Wright, 76, of Franklin, was identified as the individual in the crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash is believed to have happened Friday, just after 10 a.m. on Union Road, north of Woodwind Court in Turtlecreek Township.

An initial investigation shows that Wright was traveling northbound on Union Road. Police believe Wright traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, the release says.

Wright was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he succumbed to fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.