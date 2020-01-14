Man dies after shooting under I-75 overpass in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after he was shot and killed late Monday night under a highway in Dayton, according to authorities.

Officials say that at around 10:45 pm Monday, a man was shot under the I-75 overpass near West Stewart Street and Campbell Avenue. A woman who lives nearby the scene called 911 after hearing gunshots. The woman reportedly did not witness the shooting, but saw someone fall out of a vehicle.

Crews arrived and found multiple shell casings on the scene where a male victim was pronounced dead. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

