DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton that led to an hourslong standoff.

The Dayton Police Department confirmed Monday that the shooting victim succumbed to his injuries after being shot on Wednesday.

Police were initially called to the Desoto Bass complex on West Stewart Street for reports of a man shot around 6:40 am. The victim was found breathing, but suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

Not long after the victim was found, the investigation showed the suspect had likely run into a nearby apartment. SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene and the standoff began.

Police on the scene said that after many attempts to contact the suspect failed, they proceeded to secure the building. It was later discovered that the suspect was not inside the building.

Police have identified 44-year-old Johnny Trigg, Jr. as the possible suspect who will face felonious assault charges. He is 6’1″, 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed.

The shooter did know the victim, Dayton police said, and the two had been involved in an argument two weeks before the shooting. DPD said that Wednesday was the first day the two had seen each other since the initial argument.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting or Trigg’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, 937-333-COPS or 911.