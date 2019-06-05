Man dies after shooting at Dayton apartment complex Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a deadly shooting on S. Euclid Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett) [ + - ] Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- A man is dead after a late night shooting in Dayton.

Police responded to reports of a person shot on S. Euclid Avenue, near Bancroft Street, just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they learned someone had driven a man, identified as 34-year-old Silas B. Nevins, with a gunshot wound to a local hospital. Nevins was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 911 caller said the victim was found on the ground outside an apartment complex.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Crews investigated several scenes, searching for evidence related to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

