Coroner identifies man dead after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after he ran a red light and crashed into another car in Dayton Wednesday.

According to the crash report, at about 8:37 a.m. a car was traveling westbound on Stanley Avenue at an excessive rate of speed.

At Kuntz Road, the first car ran a red light and collided with a second car that was turning from Kuntz Road onto Stanley Avenue to travel eastbound. After colliding, the second car left the roadway and came to rest in the parking lot in the 2300 block of Stanley Avenue.

The driver of the first car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died.