Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a nighttime argument turned into a stabbing in Dayton on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two men were arguing around 8:12 p.m. on August 14. The victim, 40-year-old Samuel Osborne had come to the 21-year-old suspect’s home to visit the suspect’s mother when the two got into an argument.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed Osborn once. Osborn was brought to Miami Valley hospital where he later died.

The suspect did not attempt to leave the scene and was arrested without incident. This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.