Man dies after crash on S.R. 741 in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died after a crash on State Route 741 in Miamisburg Tuesday evening, according to Miamisburg Police.

At around 5:30 pm, 75-year-old Gary Tremaine, of Dayton, was driving a black 2006 Volvo XC90 southbound on S.R. 741 near Loffer Court when he lost control, striking two vehicles, crossing both directions of traffic before coming to a stop in a ditch.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Tremaine was pronounced dead at Kettering Medical Center. His cause of death has not been released.

State Route 741 was shut down for more than four hours while officials investigated the crash.