Man who died after crashing into wall identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after crashing his car into a wall early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on W. Third Street, near N. Decker Avenue.

Police told 2 NEWS a car ran off the road and hit a wall near a business. The man driving, 64-year-old Henry Essick, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the cause of Essick’s death has not yet been determined. Police said earlier Monday Essick may have suffered a medical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

