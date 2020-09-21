Man dies after being trapped inside silo in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man died Monday after being trapped inside a silo he was leveling off that same morning.

Timothy Dirksen, 39, is believed to have been overcome with fumes while inside the silo. Fire and EMS were able to remove Dirksen from the silo, quickly evacuating him by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities said that he was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office has no additional information at this time. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.