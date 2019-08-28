Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 65-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 1:50 am in the area of Markey Road and Anniston Drive. According to investigators, a 53-year-old woman was traveling northeast on Markey Road when the 2018 Jeep Cherokee struck the man, who was walking near the edge of the roadway.

When the Harrison Township Fire Department arrived on scene, the man was found to be deceased. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

