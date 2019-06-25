Man dies after being struck by car in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a car in Trotwood.

The incident happened on State Route 49 near West Third Street just after 12:30 am.

The man was trasnported to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

A witness said he saw the man try to run through the light just before he was hit.

It’s not known yet if the driver involved will face any charges.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.