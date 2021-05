Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Dayton Saturday, (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS that a man was shot multiple times on the corner of West Hudson Avenue and Rustic Road just before 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police said he died from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

