Man dies after being pinned underneath riding lawn mower

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died on Saturday after being pinned underneath a riding lawn mower, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Noble, 62, was riding a lawn mower when he was pinned underneath before sliding into a pond in the 3000 block of Houston Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident is being investigated as an accidental death.

