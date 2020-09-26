Man dead in shooting outside club in Clayton identified

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died after a shooting outside a club in Clayton early Saturday morning has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 29-year-old Brandon Harris of Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 News Harris was shot outside RSVP Ultra Lounge on the 6500 block of Union Road. By the time Clayton Police Department arrived, Harris had left the scene and later showed up to Miami Valley Hospital North where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

