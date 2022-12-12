Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead following a rollover crash in Dayton on Saturday morning.

According to the crash report released by authorities, at approximately 9:44 a.m. police were called to the scene of a crash on the 1430 block of Shoup Mill Road.

The report states that the vehicle was heading north when it left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a nearby debris field. Medics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The driver has not yet been identified.

