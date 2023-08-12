DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after being reportedly shot in Old North Dayton early Saturday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched on a call to respond to the area of Leo Street around 3:23 a.m. Police were called to the scene on a report of a shooting.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that a man allegedly shot another man.

The person reportedly shot was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Dayton Police took the alleged suspect into custody.

At this time, the reported shooting remains under investigation.