DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was killed in a Darke County barn fire last week, officials say.

On Dec. 23, at approximately 6:58 p.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call from the 2000th block of Stauffer Road, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

In the call, a woman reported that her family’s barn was on fire. She said that her husband ran back into the burning barn. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

As the fire was being extinguished, fire personnel located a body in the burned barn. The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination.

The victim was later identified as 75-year-old Terry Mowry.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.