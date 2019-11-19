Man dead, another seriously hurt in Warren County crash

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 83-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle in Warren County late Monday night.

The crash happened at around 11:45 pm Monday when a white 2003 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Vestle Ridenour, of Morrow, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of S.R. 48, just south of S.R. 123 and collided head-on with a silver 2006 Saturn Ion, driven by 19-year-old Seth Meintel, of Lebanon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened seven minutes after the Warren County Communication Center relayed a message to watch out for a wrong-way driver on S.R. 48.

Ridenour was pronounced dead at the scene. Meintel was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

