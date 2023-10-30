MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after crashing off I-75 into a pond in Monroe late Sunday night.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single vehicle crashed near milepost 30 on I-75 South around 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on I-75 when it went off the right side of the roadway down an embankment. The vehicle reportedly continued through a fence and into a pond, becoming submerged.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a portion of the vehicle above water. Crews entered the water and reportedly swam toward the vehicle. They attempted to get into the vehicle to rescue the driver before it was completely submerged, but they were unsuccessful.

OSHP reported that the driver, identified as 55-year-old Yun O. Tait of Fairborn, succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.

Along with OSHP, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Middletown Fire Department and EMS, Middletown Water Rescue Team and Case Towing all responded to the scene of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.